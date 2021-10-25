Analysts Set Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Price Target at $60.40

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.40.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMRAF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of EMRAF remained flat at $$47.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,017. Emera has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

