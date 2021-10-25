Analysts Set Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Price Target at $21.40

Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTTR. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.47. 29,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,171. Matterport has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.84.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Matterport will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $633,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport in the third quarter worth $373,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

