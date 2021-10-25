Analysts Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Price Target at $17.49

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.49.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

NASDAQ MLCO traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $11.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,522,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,282,395. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $566.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 52.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.60%. The business’s revenue was up 222.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter worth $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.