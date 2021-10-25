Analysts Set Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target at $27.44

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.44.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RMBS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Rambus from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of Rambus stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,785. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.85 and a beta of 1.04. Rambus has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $25.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rambus will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rambus news, SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $48,236.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Rambus in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.