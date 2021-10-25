Analysts Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Target Price at $153.67

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on STAA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

NASDAQ STAA traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,973. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $66.81 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 291.62 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.86 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total value of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,298 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

