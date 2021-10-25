Analyzing Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Charlie’s (OTCMKTS:CHUCD) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charlie’s and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charlie’s 0 0 0 0 N/A Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67

Cronos Group has a consensus target price of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 53.98%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Charlie’s.

Profitability

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charlie’s -140.60% N/A -327.67% Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Charlie’s and Cronos Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charlie’s $16.69 million 3.45 -$7.19 million N/A N/A Cronos Group $46.72 million 45.14 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -14.87

Charlie’s has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cronos Group.

Volatility and Risk

Charlie’s has a beta of 5.57, indicating that its stock price is 457% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.1% of Charlie’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.9% of Cronos Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 74.8% of Charlie’s shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Charlie’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charlie’s

Charlie's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, formulates, markets, and distributes e-cigarette liquids and vaping systems in the United States and internationally. The company also offers energy drink under the Bazi brand name. It sells its products through distributors, specialty retailers, and third-party online resellers to approximately 80 countries, primarily, including the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Belgium, Australia, Sweden, and Canada. The company was formerly known as True Drinks Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Charlie's Holdings, Inc. Charlie's Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

