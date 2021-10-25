Anchor 1-Day Volume Hits $6,003.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Anchor coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market cap of $10.14 million and $6,003.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00051308 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.23 or 0.00213880 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00106142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00010887 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor is a coin. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Buying and Selling Anchor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

