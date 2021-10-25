Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 3,227 Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Get iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $25.79 on Monday. iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.03.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.023 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.