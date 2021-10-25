Ancora Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $161.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $156.23 and a 12 month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Further Reading: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.