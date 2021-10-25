Ancora Advisors LLC Has $130,000 Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,791 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 4.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,320,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,156,000 after buying an additional 51,523 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at about $1,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 43.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 23.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 111.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 79,357 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $5,326,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,669,497.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $765,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darling Ingredients from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $89.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE:DAR opened at $78.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.04. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.73 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 12.01%. Darling Ingredients’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.