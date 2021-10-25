Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $147,000 in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FMIV. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,933,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,910,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,735,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FMIV opened at $9.75 on Monday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $9.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

