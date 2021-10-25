Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital, Inc. (NYSE:XPOA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,922,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 124,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 44,736 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $428,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in DPCM Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its stake in DPCM Capital by 1,308.8% in the 2nd quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 1,408,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPCM Capital stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83. DPCM Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.96.

DPCM Capital, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

