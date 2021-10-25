Ancora Advisors LLC Takes $85,000 Position in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Glenfarne Merger at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Institutional investors own 42.28% of the company’s stock.

GGMC stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.69.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

