Andra AP fonden Boosts Stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $10,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its position in NortonLifeLock by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 21,104,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,681,000 after acquiring an additional 274,186 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,474,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,768,000 after purchasing an additional 115,585 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 184.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,529,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424,969 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the second quarter worth $329,752,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,173,000 after acquiring an additional 488,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK opened at $26.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.53. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.98 and a 12-month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 177.25% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. HSBC downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

