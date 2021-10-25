Andra AP fonden Grows Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 43.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $10,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.3% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% in the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $174.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.65 and a 52 week high of $179.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

