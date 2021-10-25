Andra AP fonden Has $10.41 Million Stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Andra AP fonden decreased its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $10,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in DaVita by 4.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 2.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 17.8% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,663,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total value of $104,801.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,410.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,113,533. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. The company has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.43.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

