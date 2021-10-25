Andra AP fonden Has $10.89 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Andra AP fonden cut its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,190 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden owned 0.06% of NVR worth $10,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its stake in NVR by 14.3% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in NVR by 4.3% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in NVR by 0.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $7,200,494. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 92 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $483,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,828,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5,399.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,875.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5,031.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4,963.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,868.01 and a 52 week high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.77 by ($2.33). The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $65.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

