Andra AP fonden Has $9.36 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 53.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $9,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 62.2% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 45.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $110.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.63 and its 200-day moving average is $121.12. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.44%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.64.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

