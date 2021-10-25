Andra AP fonden Has $9.78 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Andra AP fonden grew its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $150.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200-day moving average of $157.99. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $130.05 and a one year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

