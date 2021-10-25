Andra AP fonden Sells 1,500 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,970,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,912,000 after acquiring an additional 35,854 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,033,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 90,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,193,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 17.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 109,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,128,000 after buying an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $450.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63. The firm has a market cap of $108.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $440.34 and its 200 day moving average is $411.42.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

