ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) Shares Acquired by First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,101 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,139 shares during the period. ANI Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 2.9% of First Wilshire Securities Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. owned approximately 1.87% of ANI Pharmaceuticals worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,758 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,609 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.70. 468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.13 million, a PE ratio of -25.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.83. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $40.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.16. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $48.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytics, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products.

