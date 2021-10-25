Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.71

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.71 and last traded at $11.71, with a volume of 212933 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.71%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

In other news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $65,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

