Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Resources has positioned itself among the fast-growing natural gas producers in the United States. Its strategic acreage position in the low-risk and long reserve-life properties of the Appalachian Basin is a major positive. Also, the company’s plan to achieve production growth through conservative capital expenditure reflects its efficient operations. It boasts of a healthy balance sheet with a manageable debt-to-capital of 29.7%. The stock rose 113.3% in the past six months outperforming the industry's 44.9% growth. It is well-positioned to capitalize on the rising natural gas prices. The recovery in energy demand in the domestic and international market has created a favorable scenario for the company's business. Consequently, Antero Resources is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.15.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $20.95 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.79. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $489.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 29.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 265,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $3,667,779.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,559,186.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AR. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 226.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Marsh Rice University acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil. The firm focuses on marketing and utilization of excess firm transportation capacity, and equity method investment in Antero Midstream Corporation.

