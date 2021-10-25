AppCoins (APPC) Price Hits $0.0819

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 25th. AppCoins has a total market capitalization of $20.04 million and $213,504.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,544,276 coins and its circulating supply is 244,544,275 coins. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

