AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Purchases $9,535,057.33 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director William R. Rauth III acquired 72,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $130.87 per share, with a total value of $9,535,057.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

APPF opened at $132.96 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $186.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.65. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 1.05.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $89.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.43 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 43.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPF. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AppFolio by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. The firm caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections and MyCase.

