Ararat Capital Management LP Buys 50,365 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,365 shares during the quarter. Malibu Boats accounts for approximately 6.4% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Ararat Capital Management LP’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $13,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 30.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 7.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.9% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

