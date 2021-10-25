ARAW Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (ARAW)

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 25th. ARAW has a market capitalization of $40,659.41 and $1,574.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ARAW has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00051029 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.52 or 0.00211283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00010850 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ARAW Coin Profile

ARAW (ARAW) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken . The official website for ARAW is arawtoken.io . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

ARAW Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

