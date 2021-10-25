ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 340,136 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 2.06% of ArcBest worth $30,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARCB. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARCB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

Shares of ARCB opened at $88.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. ArcBest Co. has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

