Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 966.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,962 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

