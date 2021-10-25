Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $26.70 Million

Posted by on Oct 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) to announce sales of $26.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.02 million and the lowest is $1.80 million. Arcturus Therapeutics posted sales of $2.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,045.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $91.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.60 million to $277.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $465.18 million, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $965.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARCT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In related news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 755,000 shares of company stock worth $41,596,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 103.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,698,000 after acquiring an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,637 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 966.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 75,962 shares during the period. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics stock opened at $44.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.85. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.