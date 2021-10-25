Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) Shares Gap Up to $17.02

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $17.50. Argo Blockchain shares last traded at $17.23, with a volume of 580 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point started coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

About Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

