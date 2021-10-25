Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.
AHH opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 202,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.
About Armada Hoffler Properties
Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.
