Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AHH. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.42.

AHH opened at $13.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.63 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.34.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sterneck Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 21,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 75,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 202,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

