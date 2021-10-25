Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of APAM opened at $50.37 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 120.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APAM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

