Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Receives $189.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Shares of ASND opened at $144.61 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 56.44% and a negative net margin of 9,108.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASND. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $249,945,000. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,412,228 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $826,408,000 after acquiring an additional 546,890 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,436,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $185,198,000 after acquiring an additional 542,448 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,159,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,469,000 after acquiring an additional 424,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,429,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $845,789,000 after acquiring an additional 382,517 shares during the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.