ASGN (ASGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $974.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ASGN opened at $118.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ASGN has a 1-year low of $65.21 and a 1-year high of $125.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ASGN from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ASGN from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

In other news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,807,527. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

