ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

ASMIY has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Friday, September 24th. AlphaValue raised ASM International to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of ASM International stock traded up $5.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $418.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 645 shares, compared to its average volume of 720. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.63 and a 200-day moving average of $347.86. ASM International has a twelve month low of $137.90 and a twelve month high of $448.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49 and a beta of 1.35.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. ASM International had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $411.81 million for the quarter.

About ASM International

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

