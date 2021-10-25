ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $801.33.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $800.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.22 billion, a PE ratio of 58.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $808.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $726.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. ASML has a 1-year low of $357.38 and a 1-year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 36.29% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ASML will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ASML by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ASML by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

