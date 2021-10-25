AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives GBX 9,601.54 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,663.08 ($126.25).

A number of analysts recently commented on AZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 9,950 ($130.00) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.18) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of AZN traded down GBX 54 ($0.71) on Monday, reaching GBX 8,942 ($116.83). 978,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,248,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47. The stock has a market cap of £138.52 billion and a PE ratio of 42.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,558.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,218.18. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,081 ($118.64).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. This represents a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

