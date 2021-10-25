ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ATI Physical Therapy.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.94.

Shares of NYSE ATIP traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 35,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,142. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Advent International Corp MA acquired a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $14,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $15,622,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

