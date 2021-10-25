Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.72 price objective on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ACBI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,618. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. Research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares in the company, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $27,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,790. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

