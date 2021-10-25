Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 35.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

AUB stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 5,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,325. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.37. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $42.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,058 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.23% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $6,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in offering community banking services. Its services include checking, savings, lending, credit cards, online and mobile banking, treasury management, business eBanking, and wealth management.

