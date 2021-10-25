Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 697,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 9,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.19% of Atlanticus worth $27,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atlanticus by 3,796.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $1,255,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,878 shares of company stock worth $2,209,547 over the last quarter. Insiders own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATLC opened at $70.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $43.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 125.63%. The business had revenue of $182.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

ATLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlanticus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

