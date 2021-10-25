AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Decreased by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 69.6% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.70. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

