AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.56.

Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.39. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.9200001 EPS for the current year.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

