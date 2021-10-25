AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on ACQ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$58.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoCanada to C$64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$55.56.
Shares of ACQ stock opened at C$48.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.10. AutoCanada has a one year low of C$19.75 and a one year high of C$59.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$46.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73.
AutoCanada Company Profile
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
