AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.56.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,588. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB opened at $232.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.86. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.38 and a 1-year high of $234.61. The stock has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.19%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

