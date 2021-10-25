Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avast Plc (LON:AVST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 528 ($6.90).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 680 ($8.88) price objective on shares of Avast in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays downgraded Avast to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.64) price target on shares of Avast in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of AVST traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 561.40 ($7.33). 1,643,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,827,334. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.81 billion and a PE ratio of 27.52. Avast has a fifty-two week low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 611.27 ($7.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 581.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 525.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is 0.79%.

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

