AWH Capital L.P. Grows Holdings in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

AWH Capital L.P. grew its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 675,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Aptinyx accounts for about 1.7% of AWH Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. AWH Capital L.P.’s holdings in Aptinyx were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aptinyx by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

NASDAQ APTX opened at $2.22 on Monday. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.63.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.