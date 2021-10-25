Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT

Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,582,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 81,490 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT owned about 1.12% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $78,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $26,071.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.60.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.75. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

