Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) versus Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Critical Contrast

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -85.80% -57.92% Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Axcella Health and Evaxion Biotech A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 1 1 6 0 2.63 Evaxion Biotech A/S 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axcella Health currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 328.57%. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a consensus price target of $20.67, indicating a potential upside of 135.92%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Evaxion Biotech A/S.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Evaxion Biotech A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$56.53 million ($1.78) -1.57 Evaxion Biotech A/S N/A N/A -$15.02 million ($0.97) -9.03

Evaxion Biotech A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.6% of Axcella Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Evaxion Biotech A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of Axcella Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Geoffrey von Maltzahn, and David A. Berry on August 27, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform. It develops EVX-01, a novel liposomal, peptide-based cancer immunotherapy that is in clinical Phase I/IIa trial for indications, such as metastatic and/or unresectable melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; EVX-02, a novel, DNA-based cancer immunotherapy that is in Phase I/IIa trial designed to induce a therapeutic immune response in the adjuvant setting in patients with resected melanoma; and EVX-03, a DNA-based neoepitope immunotherapy, which is in late pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancers, as well as EVX-B1, a multi-component subunit vaccine, which is in pre-clinical development for the prevention of S. aureus induced skin and soft tissue infections in patients undergoing hernia surgery. The company has collaboration agreements with National Center for Cancer Immune Therapy (CCIT-DK) at Herlev Hospital, Department of Health Technology at Danish Technical University, Center for Genomic Medicine at University Hospital Copenhagen, and the Center for Vaccine Research at SSI for the development and Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its EVX-01 product candidate. Evaxion Biotech A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Hoersholm, Denmark.

