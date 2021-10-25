Axe Trading 32.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Axe has a market cap of $165,203.01 and approximately $69,253.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axe has traded down 32.1% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0314 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

