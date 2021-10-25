Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Receives $297.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $297.47.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $340.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 3.0% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 6.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 6.3% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.25. 86,021 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,987,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. Baidu has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.80.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

